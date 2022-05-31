Delta Expects to Cancel 100 Daily Flights This Summer

Summer travel has already kicked off to a chaotic start. The season hasn’t even officially begun yet, and price hikes, pilot shortages, delays, and cancellations have already been dominating themes. Sadly, the cancellations don’t seem to be slowing down.

In a recent statement, Delta Air Lines announced that it expects to cancel about 100 daily flights between July 1 and August 7.

“More than any time in our history, the various factors currently impacting our operation—weather and air traffic control, vendor staffing, increased COVID case rates contributing to higher-than-planned unscheduled absences in some work groups—are resulting in an operation that isn’t consistently up to the standards Delta has set for the industry in recent years,” said Chief Customer Experience Officer Allison Ausband.

Most of the flights canceled will be in the United States and Latin America, in popular markets that Delta serves. The airline has not yet announced exactly which flights will be canceled. Instead, the cancellations will be determined “proactively” in order to maximize the efficiency of service for customers.

"We deeply appreciate the energy and efforts of our people and the confidence of our customers as we adapt and pivot to ensure we provide the airline-of-choice experience we're so proud to be known for,” said Ausband.

If you're flying Delta this summer, the airline recommends downloading the Fly Delta mobile app, which will keep all of the information about your flight and possible changes in one place. In the event that your flight is canceled, Delta will try to give as much advance notice as possible through phone and email alerts, and book you on the next available flight.

So, make sure to keep an eye out for any potential cancellations and be prepared to be a bit more flexible this summer no matter which airline you are flying with these days.