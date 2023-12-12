A Delta Flight Sat on a Tarmac for 10 Hours After Being Diverted to Canada
More than 200 passengers were forced to spend the night in military barracks.
Over the weekend, almost 300 plane passengers had to endure a very rough 24 hours.
On Sunday, December 10, a Delta Air Lines plane that was heading from Amsterdam to Detroit had to divert and do an emergency landing in Goose Bay Airport, a Canadian Forces base airport located in a small town in Newfoundland, Canada. Once landed, the 270 passengers were stuck for more than 21 hours, CBS News reports.
Passenger Aditi Shankar told CBS News that the airplane staff announced the emergency landing was due to a mechanical issue, as they needed to deice one of the engines.
Another passenger took to TikTok to document the stressful and long hours aboard the plane. "Been stuck on a Delta flight for almost 20 hours," user @Holly_Dubbs writes in the caption of her video, which reached almost 4 million views. "Just sitting in a plane for 10 hours in Canada. No one can give us answers."
In the video, one passenger is heard asking to make space for the doctor. "The only way off the plane right now is for a medical emergency," says the original poster in the comments. "[And] we already had someone escorted off because of a medical emergency."
According to Shankar, the cold was another huge issue. Temperatures reportedly lowered inside the cabin, and many passengers were not equipped with heavy jackets to face the cold.
While Delta sent a rescue flight to evacuate passengers and bring them to their destination on Sunday, the flight could not be operated because the crew reportedly timed out. This resulted in 270 passengers being forced to spend the night in military barracks, since the town of Goose Bay could not accommodate housing all the plane passengers with hotels.
Eventually, the passengers made it home on Monday, when a second—and this time, successful—rescue flight was sent for them.
In a statement to The Independent, Delta said that passengers were given food, water, and accommodation while stranded in Canada. The carrier also said that it would compensate travelers for their delayed travel, and it apologized to customers for the inconvenience.