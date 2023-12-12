A Delta Flight Sat on a Tarmac for 10 Hours After Being Diverted to Canada

Over the weekend, almost 300 plane passengers had to endure a very rough 24 hours.

On Sunday, December 10, a Delta Air Lines plane that was heading from Amsterdam to Detroit had to divert and do an emergency landing in Goose Bay Airport, a Canadian Forces base airport located in a small town in Newfoundland, Canada. Once landed, the 270 passengers were stuck for more than 21 hours, CBS News reports.

Passenger Aditi Shankar told CBS News that the airplane staff announced the emergency landing was due to a mechanical issue, as they needed to deice one of the engines.

Another passenger took to TikTok to document the stressful and long hours aboard the plane. "Been stuck on a Delta flight for almost 20 hours," user @Holly_Dubbs writes in the caption of her video, which reached almost 4 million views. "Just sitting in a plane for 10 hours in Canada. No one can give us answers."

In the video, one passenger is heard asking to make space for the doctor. "The only way off the plane right now is for a medical emergency," says the original poster in the comments. "[And] we already had someone escorted off because of a medical emergency."