Delta Is Under Investigation After Trapping Passengers on an Extremely Hot Plane

The climate crisis is hitting harder and faster than most of us anticipated—what was optimistically predicted to happen gradually over the coming years is actually happening right now, this summer. In the United States and around the world, record high temperatures are being recorded as one extreme heat wave after another rolls across continents.

The fallout from this extreme heat is touching every corner of our lives. It isn't too surprising that airports, where so many of our collective carbon emissions are born, are affected by the hot weather. Even still, the cause for a new Department of Transportation investigation strikes the kind of terror that makes one very hesitant to ever step foot on an airplane ever again.

Passengers on a Delta Air Lines flight at the Las Vegas airport were held on the tarmac for four hours on July 17. According to Reuters, some passengers on the plane had to be treated by first responders after suffering from heat-related illnesses. The temperature in the cabin wasn't regulated—people were stuck in a metal tin on black asphalt while outdoor temperatures reportedly hit 111 degrees Fahrenheit. The inside of that plane probably felt like a musty oven.

"I want to know how it was possible for passengers to be left in triple-digit heat onboard an aircraft for that long," DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg told Reuters on July 20.

During delays, airlines are required to provide comfortable cabin temperatures and access to water and bathrooms. For domestic flight tarmac delays exceeding three hours, planes are supposed to begin moving so that passengers can get off the plane. It appears that none of these requirements were met for the Delta flight.

"Even under normal temperatures a tarmac delay is not supposed to go that long and we have rules about that, which we are actively enforcing and this is being investigated right now," Buttigieg said.

A recent viral TikTok in response to a similar incident on another airline really drives home the specifics of the terror of being trapped on a hot plane. On a recent United Airlines flight, passengers were reportedly stuck on the tarmac for several hours with temperatures exceeding 80 degrees. Afterwards, the passengers banded together behind a nurse who was on the flight.