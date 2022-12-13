Delta Air Lines Is Resuming Flights to Cuba for the First Time Since 2020

Last summer, the Department of Transportation dropped the Trump Administration's restrictive flight regulations for travel to Cuba, allowing both chartered and commercial flights to and from the US. Now, Delta is taking advantage of this policy change. The airline is resuming routes to Havana for the first time since March 2020.

On April 10, 2023, Delta Air Lines is reintroducing two daily nonstop flights between Miami International Airport (MIA) and the Cuban city, Delta announced last week.

"Delta made its return to the Cuban market in 2016 after a 55-year hiatus, but suspended service in March 2020 in response to COVID-19," the carrier wrote in the announcement on December 9. "In line with continued strong demand, Delta remains committed to fully restoring its network by next summer, as shared on the September quarter 2022 financial results call."

The Airbus A320 aircraft, which is set to travel between the countries, includes a first-class cabin, Delta Comfort+, and the main cabin. Travelers will be served a selection of small, diverse food and beverage brands, including Kate's Real Food Lemon Coconut Bars, Thrive Farmers Tea, and Du Nord Vodka, among other offerings.

Delta first reintroduced routes to Cuba in 2016, following a 55-year hiatus, before pausing flights in response to the pandemic. And while travel has opened back up, Americans are still not allowed to visit Cuba as "tourists." Instead, they can visit for people-to-people educational travel. Maybe visit the US Embassy site to get a lowdown on restrictions before booking your flight to Havana.