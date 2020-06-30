Delta Is Bringing Back Some In-Flight Alcohol Service

Catching a flight mid-pandemic isn't the smartest move, but if you absolutely must fly, you'll wanna mask up, pack the sanitizer, and plan for booze-free air travel -- unless you're flying Delta, that is. While many airlines stopped serving alcohol at the onset of coronavirus concern (and have not reintroduced it since), the Atlanta-based carrier is set to resume beer and wine service beginning July 2.

There are, of course, caveats. On Tuesday, Delta Air Lines announced plans to bring back its complimentary alcoholic beverages, but for first class and comfort+ passengers only. Which means those of us in coach (me! I'm talking about me!) will have to endure economy without the help of a trusty beer buzz.

First class and comfort+ passengers can get single-serve bottles of red and white wine, Heineken, Miller Lite, SweetWater 420, and SweetWater IPA for free -- though, per usual, the selection depends on availability. But just because alcohol service is back, doesn't mean staffers are easing up on sanitation efforts. The cabin crew will serve the bottles on disinfected trays while mixed drinks and hard liquor remain prohibited to cut down on human-to-human contact.

"In keeping with the Delta CareStandard, our goal is to serve all of our food and beverage offerings in the safest way possible -- both for our customers and employees," senior vice president of in-flight service Allison Ausband said in a statement. "We take pride in always listening to our customers, and we know beer and wine are the adult beverages our customers want most. These selections are the first step towards a normalized beverage offering while we continue to keep customer and crew safety at the center of everything we do."

According to the press release, the airline's on-board food and drink service will continue to change in accordance to customer feedback and guidance from health experts. Delta is continuing to limit seat capacity as well, capping the number of main cabin passengers at 60% and first class at 50% through September 30.