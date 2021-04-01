Delta Is Bringing Back Snack & Drink Service on Flights

as well as local requirements/protocols/restrictions for both your destination and home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

as well as local requirements/protocols/restrictions for both your destination and home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

as well as local requirements/protocols/restrictions for both your destination and home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

as well as local requirements/protocols/restrictions for both your destination and home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

as well as local requirements/protocols/restrictions for both your destination and home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. As of February 2021, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention recommends against traveling if you don’t absolutely have to. Should you need to travel, be sure to familiarize yourself with

We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. As of February 2021, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention recommends against traveling if you don’t absolutely have to. Should you need to travel, be sure to familiarize yourself with

We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. As of February 2021, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention recommends against traveling if you don’t absolutely have to. Should you need to travel, be sure to familiarize yourself with

We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. As of February 2021, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention recommends against traveling if you don’t absolutely have to. Should you need to travel, be sure to familiarize yourself with

We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. As of February 2021, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention recommends against traveling if you don’t absolutely have to. Should you need to travel, be sure to familiarize yourself with

It's been a long, trying year. Pat yourself on the back for merely surviving it—and give yourself some extra praise for doing it without in-flight booze—and flights in general. But with vaccine rollout underway and opportunities for travel opening back up, Delta is bringing back its coveted food and drink service.

On Thursday, Delta Air Lines announced the official return of in-flight booze. Beginning April 14, the airline will welcome back its snack and drink service.

"Our flight attendants are excited to continue doing what they do best—warmly welcoming, serving and connecting with the world’s best customers," S.V.P. of in-flight service Allison Ausband said in a press release March 31. "These single-serve options are the first step in bringing back food and beverages even better as more customers return to Delta, and we’ve worked with our trusted partners at Mayo Clinic to ensure we safely serve these items as we continue to deliver on our promise of safer travel."

Customers in both the Main Cabin and Comfort+ will get Coca-Cola mini-cans of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, and Seagram's Ginger Ale. Plus, the carrier is queuing up a whole lineup of wellness-focused snacks too—including almonds and Clif bars in addition to previous staples like Goldfish and Delta's signature Biscoff cookies.

Now as for the important part (*cough, cough* the alcohol), in honor of its return, Delta's debuting a canned margarita and old fashioned so if you want to skip the mimosa and go straight for the hard stuff, that's cool too.