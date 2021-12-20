Delta Cut 10 Routes, but Bolstered Service to & from New York

Delta Airlines has been making major changes and cutting routes across the country—most recently to Grand Junction, Colorado; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Cody, Wyoming.

The cuts continue, and, once again, it's small cities across the United States that are being hit the hardest. There is some good news, however. At least for those living in New York, where Delta is focusing on bolstering service.

Delta just announced cutting 10 more routes across its network. The majority of those routes, according to The Points Guy, were operated by regional affiliates of the airline. Of the 10 routes, three depart from Minneapolis-St. Paul and five from Salt Lake City. The routes, for the most part, end in small cities.

Here's a full list of routes being axed by Delta:

Atlanta (ATL) to Rochester, Minnesota (RST)

Boston (BOS) to Bermuda (BDA)

Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) to Lansing, Michigan (LAN)

Minneapolis-St. Paul to Freeland, Michigan (MBS)

Minneapolis-St. Paul to Tulsa (TUL)

Salt Lake City (SLC) to Cleveland (CLE)

Salt Lake City to Columbus (CMH)

Salt Lake City to Des Moines (DSM)

Salt Lake City to Madison, Wisconsin (MSN)

Salt Lake City to Pittsburgh (PIT)

Although Delta is making major cuts, it's also bolstering service in select markets. The Points Guy reported that Delta filed plans to bring back five seasonal summer routes from New York/Laguardia (LGA). Those routes include flights from the Big Apple to Asheville, North Carolina (AVL); Wilmington, North Carolina (ILM); Nantucket, Massachusetts (ACK); Traverse City, Michigan (TVC); and Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts (MVY).