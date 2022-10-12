Delta's New Air Taxis Will Get You to & from the Airport Faster

In the last year alone, airlines like JetBlue and United have put money into electric air taxis. Now, Delta is joining the trend.

The carrier announced a $60 million investment with Joby Aviation to introduce an electric taxi that would get passengers to and from the airport faster, CNBC reports. As part of an exclusive five-year partnership with Delta, the company is launching an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) for the carrier.

"Delta always looks forward and embraces opportunities to lead the future, and we've found in Joby a partner that shares our pioneering spirit and commitment to delivering innovative, seamless experiences that are better for our customers, their journeys, and our world," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in the announcement. "This is a groundbreaking opportunity for Delta to deliver a time-saving, uniquely premium home-to-airport solution for customers in key markets we've been investing and innovating in for many years."

Delta and Joby will launch the air taxis for routes to and from airports in New York City and Los Angeles, with plans for an expanded rollout after that. The innovation will reportedly cut 50% or more in travel time on the ground, according to Bastian himself.

The Joby aircraft is a fast, efficient, and sustainable way to travel in and around cities and has already flown more than 1,000 test flights. It boasts range, speed, altitude, and a low noise profile.

"We share Delta's unwavering commitment to delivering seamless and sustainable journeys to customers," Joby Founder and CEO JoeBen Bevirt added in the announcement. "Their history of innovation, along with their vast operational expertise and leadership on climate change, make them incredible partners for Joby, and it's an honor to be working alongside them."