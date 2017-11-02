The 2 Newest Members of the Mile High Club Could Face Felony Charges

It's a story as old as love itself: Two Strangers. A crowded airplane cabin. Potential felony charges.
A 28-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were caught "committing a sex act" on a Delta flight from Los Angeles to Detroit on Sunday, according to a report by Detroit's WDIV-TV Local 4. The flight was a brief four hours long, and the, ahem, act was committed while the two travelers were still in their seats, which is apparently where they met.
To be clear, this whole situation is a masterclass in exactly how not to join the ranks of the Mile High Club, but we'll get to that in a second.
The strangers -- joining a tradition of thwarted love that stretches as far back as Dido and Aeneas -- are potentially facing minor misdemeanor or felony charges for their crime of passion and the FBI is investigating the incident. The other passengers aboard the plane weren't thrilled about playing a supporting role in this love story: "If people will go so far as to disrespect themselves and disrespect you, something should be done," a fellow traveller told WDIV-TV.
If out of curiosity you'd like to know how to theoretically pull this off without national media outlets covering it, check out this handy guide. You should know, however, that we don't recommend or condone it and will certainly not testify on your behalf.
Anyway, other than the US court system and the other people on the plane, who among us can judge them?
