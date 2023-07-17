Delta Is Resuming Service to This Caribbean Island For the First Time Since 2010

Delta's expansion plans to the Caribbean involves a newly announced route. After 13 years, the airline is resuming service to the gorgeous island of Curaçao, a paradise on earth made of stunning secluded beaches and crystalline water.

On Friday, Delta announced that beginning December 16, travelers will be able to fly out of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and directly to Curaçao International Airport. With this new service, Delta will be the only airline providing direct flights to Curaçao from Atlanta. Curaçao-bound planes will take off once a week (on Saturdays) year-round, and flights are now available to be booked.If you're not based in Atlanta, there's no need to fret. Delta also announced that it has scheduled the flight from the hub in a way that makes it a convenient layover from more than 100 US cities.

For more information and to book your flights, you can visit Delta's website.