Delta Is Launching Its First-Ever Route to New Zealand

Delta Air Lines will be the only US airline to offer a route between Los Angeles and Auckland, New Zealand starting in Fall 2023. The airline will also be adding more transatlantic flights out of New York and Atlanta, it announced last week.

"With more than 1,750 weekly flights to 85 destinations around the globe this summer, Delta is well positioned to deliver on its plans to fully restore its network in 2023," Joe Esposito, Delta's Senior Vice President of Network Planning, said in a statement. "With brand-new flights this year to cities like Auckland, Geneva and London-Gatwick, we're giving customers more options to enjoy the premium experience and elevated hospitality they have come to know and expect from us."

The new flights from New York's JFK Airport will connect travelers to London-Gatwick and Geneva, Switzerland. The new flights from Atlanta will connect passengers to Nice, France; Tel Aviv; and Edinburgh, Scotland starting in Spring 2023. The introduction of the routes is part of an effort to revitalize routes that have not existed since before the pandemic began.

The flight from Los Angeles to Auckland will begin on October 28, and will offer daily, non-stop service between the two cities.

The additional routes come as Delta also aims to update in-flight experiences. Earlier this week, the airline announced that its popular dessert cart would be making a return.