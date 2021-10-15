Delta Is Offering New Flights to Panama

Whether you want to go and visit family, or you've heard about the incredible features the country has to offer, traveling to Panama just got a bit easier. Delta announced this week that the airline is offering three new routes to Panama starting this holiday season.

Starting on December 18, there will be one weekly flight from Los Angeles and Orlando to Panama City, Panama. On December 20, there will be three weekly flights from New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport to Panama City, Panama. In March 2022, there will be four weekly flights from JFK.

Delta has added an additional flight to Panama each week out of its main hub in Atlanta. According to The Points Guy, the airline will add a total of 13 flights to Panama starting in December.

Demand for flights to Panama hasn't dropped as dramatically as other international destinations since the pandemic began, and flights in 2021 have recovered comparably to 2019. With a country that has so much to offer for visitors, that's not entirely surprising. Between sloths, volcanoes, beaches, and coral reefs, its natural beauty makes it a stand-out destination.

The CDC suggests being fully vaccinated before traveling to Panama, as the number of COVID-19 cases puts the country in the Level 3 out of 4 categories of risk. Level 4 is the most severe. Reported cases of COVID-19 have been declining steadily in recent months, but social distancing, testing, masking, and practicing good hygiene while traveling and visiting the country are still highly recommended.

The nation reopened to US travelers on October 12 and has a thorough reopening plan. Unvaccinated visitors will be required to quarantine in a hotel for 72 hours upon arrival, and travelers with proof of vaccination will be able to move freely upon entering the country.