Delta Just Announced 2 New Long-Haul Routes to South America

Delta Air Lines is seemingly on a roll right now and, luckily, its latest announcements continue to positively affect travel enthusiasts.

After recently increasing Texas service, the airline is now broadening its reach abroad. South America travelers will be pleased to know that Delta is launching new service connecting New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport with both Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Brazil's very own Rio de Janeiro.

The Rio de Janeiro service is actually not a novelty. Delta was once offering flights between JFK and Brazil's most iconic city, but it suspended them in March 2020 due to the pandemic. Now, three years later, the carrier is ready to resume service in a partnership with the South American airline LATAM. The first flights will officially be taking off starting on December 16, 2023 and they will run through February 21, 2024.

The Argentinian capital is a new horizon to explore for Delta. The new service is set to begin on October 28, 2023, with flights being available through March 29, 2024.

For more information and to book your tickets, you can visit Delta's website.