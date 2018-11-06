Passenger Says Dog Poop on His Plane Seat Smeared 'All Over the Back of My Legs'

Airlines have received seemingly endless bad press in the last year over the way they remove people from planes, among many other nightmare experiences. But when forced to pick between missing a flight you've already boarded and being subjected to sitting in feces, it's honestly hard to say which is preferable.
This was the choice a Delta passenger named Matthew Meehan claims he was forced to make last Thursday on a flight from Atlanta to Miami. Apparently, a service animal was ill on the plane's previous trip and made a serious mess on the aircraft.
“I sit in my seat and I immediately smell something, and I thought, ‘Not another flight that smells bad,’” Meehan said, per a report by Yahoo Lifestyle. “I realized the person next to me also had their nose covered. And then I went to take my charger out, bent down completely to charge my phone and realized it’s not just a smell, it’s actually feces and it’s all over the back of my legs, it’s all over the floor, all over the wall of the plane. And I sat in it.”
This Amazing Frito Pie Is the Ultimate Texas Comfort Food
Meehan claims that he was given "two paper towels and one of those little bottles of Bombay Sapphire" to deal with the situation. He went to the bathroom to clean up and when he returned he found that the flight was continuing to board as if nothing had happened and that the airline hadn't called the gate to ask for cleaning materials.
After insisting multiple times that the area be cleaned and sanitized, he spoke to a manager, whom he described as "confrontational," per the report: "She said to me, 'Well, that's not my problem.' I said, 'I'm sorry?' She says, 'Well, if the cleaning crew didn't clean your seat, I don't have any control over that.'"
Finally, several other passengers refused to sit down until the mess was taken care of. The seat was eventually cleaned, but after Meehan insisted that it be sanitized as well, he alleges that he was told, "We are pushing this plane back, you can either sit in your seat or you can stay behind." He opted to stay aboard and could still smell the poop for the entire flight. Since it was oversold, there was no choice to sit elsewhere. Meehan, who is a Diamond member of Delta’s elite Medallion frequent-flyer program, released an impassioned description of the saga on Facebook.
Delta released a statement to Yahoo regarding the incident: “On Nov. 1, an aircraft operating flight 1949 from Atlanta to Miami was boarded before cleaning was completed following an incident from a previous flight with an ill service animal. Delta apologizes to customers impacted by the incident and has reached out to make it right, offering a refund and additional compensation. The safety and health of our customers and employees is our top priority, and we are conducting a full investigation while following up with the right teams to prevent this from happening again.”
The compensation was reportedly 50,000 miles. But you really can't put a price on not having to sit in dog shit.
h/t Yahoo Lifestyle
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.