This Rare Delta Sale Has $181 Round-Trip Flights in First Class

Is it OK to use the first class bathroom when you're seated in economy? The people who spent $400 more to guiltlessly recline and eat dinner 10 minutes before you might say no, peasants, at least allow their rich bladders some preferential treatment. But soon you might be able to guiltlessly pee in the bougie part of the aircraft with the price of a regular economy ticket, because Delta just announced a flash sale on premium cabin luxury seating.
Think $181 for a roundtrip, nonstop ticket in first class. The various deals -- some better than others -- are for April 2020 travel and are available from several cities, including Boston, Seattle, Las Vegas, Austin, Detroit, and Phoenix. The $181 ticket is for Redmond, Oregon to Seattle, Washington, so you won't exactly be achieving manifest destiny for under $200. Still, the price of a normal economy ticket for the Month of April is more expensive than this deal. You are basically cheating God.
Here are some other deals we loved (all roundtrip and in first class):
- Boston (BOS) to Buffalo (BUF) for $193
- New York (JFK) to Washington, DC (IAD) for $256
- Chicago (ORD) to Atlanta (ATL) for $321
- Detroit (DTW) to Indianapolis (IND) for $351
- Phoenix (PHX) to Seattle (SEA) for $345
You get the idea. To search for a flight, go to the page and enter your origin and destination cities, which will take you to a calendar function with dates and prices laid out. You can book directly with the airline from there.
If you didn't know, perks of first-class include healthier snacks than Biscoff cookies, access to more entertainment, free Wi-Fi, premium boarding, and incredible clout.
