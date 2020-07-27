Delta Was Just Rated Best Airline for Its Coronavirus Response

Traveling remains a precarious activity amid the coronavirus pandemic, but if you need to fly somewhere, Delta might just be your safest route. In a new study conducted by The Points Guy, the Atlanta-based carrier earned the top spot for its response to the global health crisis.

The ranking was scored based on new safety and sanitation procedures, frequent flyer programs, and most generous refund policies, with Alaska Airlines, JetBlue, and American Airlines trailing behind Delta on the list.

"As Americans debate when they will return to the skies and the travel industry deals with its worst crisis in a generation, we decided to take a different path with our annual best airlines study," Scott Mayerowitz, executive editorial director for The Points Guy said in a statement. "We decided it was necessary to provide a comprehensive comparison on how airlines are operating during a global pandemic, weighing everything from ticketing and refund policies to cleaning and social distancing procedures."