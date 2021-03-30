Delta Is Resuming Flights to Iceland Now That Vaccinated Travelers Can Visit

as well as local requirements/protocols/restrictions for both your destination and home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

as well as local requirements/protocols/restrictions for both your destination and home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

as well as local requirements/protocols/restrictions for both your destination and home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

as well as local requirements/protocols/restrictions for both your destination and home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

as well as local requirements/protocols/restrictions for both your destination and home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. As of February 2021, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention recommends against traveling if you don’t absolutely have to. Should you need to travel, be sure to familiarize yourself with

We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. As of February 2021, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention recommends against traveling if you don’t absolutely have to. Should you need to travel, be sure to familiarize yourself with

We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. As of February 2021, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention recommends against traveling if you don’t absolutely have to. Should you need to travel, be sure to familiarize yourself with

We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. As of February 2021, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention recommends against traveling if you don’t absolutely have to. Should you need to travel, be sure to familiarize yourself with

We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. As of February 2021, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention recommends against traveling if you don’t absolutely have to. Should you need to travel, be sure to familiarize yourself with

Iceland announced on March 16 that all travelers, including Americans, can travel to the country without COVID-19 testing or quarantine. It will, however, require that the traveler has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. (That means the traveler must have had both vaccine doses for any vaccine that has two doses.)

Delta didn't waste much time getting everything lined up to start flights from the United States to Iceland's Keflavík International Airport. The airline announced on March 26 that daily service to Iceland from Boston, New York City, and Minneapolis/St. Paul will begin in May.

"Our experience and data so far indicate very strongly that there is very little risk of infection stemming from individuals who have acquired immunity against the disease, either by vaccination or by prior infection," Iceland's Chief Epidemiologist Thórólfur Gudnason said in a statement on March 16. "When people are protected against the same disease, with the same vaccines that are produced by the same companies, there is no medical reason to discriminate on the basis of the location where the jab is administered."

Flights begin from JFK International Airport in New York begin on May 1, Boston's Logan International Airport on May 20, and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on May 27. All three airports will have a daily non-stop flight to Iceland, operated in partnership with Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic.

Even as travel begins to slowly open to vaccinated individuals, Delta says it will continue its enhanced sanitization procedures and replacing its industrial-grade HEPA filters "twice as often as recommended." Additionally, masks are still required in airports and on planes.

To enter the country, travelers need to provide proof that they've been fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency. Those vaccines include Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Additionally, Iceland is allowing travelers who have previously been infected with COVID-19 to visit without quarantine or testing. You'll need to be able to provide proof of recovery from COVID-19 in that instance.