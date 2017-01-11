Delta's Frequent Flyers Can Now Upgrade to Private Jets

Although accruing 2.5 million seems like spending an eternity in the sky, it’s actually not that crazy, according to Karen Zachary, the managing director of Delta’s SkyMiles program. She told Bloomberg that the airline has thousands of members with 1 million or more miles earned.

This whole scheme comes from Delta Private Jets, a subsidiary the airline purchased in 1999 when it acquired regional airline Comair. So if you’re one of these people constantly in transit on a Delta aircraft, you might want to cash in some of those miles for a supremely lavish experience.

Otherwise, you can rent a private jet from the airline with a non-refundable deposit starting at $100,000. Or you can fly coach and pretend this whole thing is just a fantasy meant for the V.I.P.s of the world.