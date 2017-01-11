Delta's Frequent Flyers Can Now Upgrade to Private Jets

If you’re a fan of luxury airlines and flying in first class, get ready to celebrate. If you’ve never flown first class, and tough-it-out in coach like most travelers, prepare to roll your eyes at Delta’s newest flight upgrade scheme, which will enable those with 2.5 million frequent flier miles to travel in their own private Delta jets.
According to Bloomberg Business, the airline is offering SkyMiles members the chance to cash in a minimum of 2.5 million miles for a $25,000 jet card, which roughly equates to the price of renting a smaller private jet for about a four hour flight. This mainly applies to business people who spend a majority of their working weeks traversing the skies, although you don’t have to be a corporate executive to cash in -- all you need is the appropriate number of miles.
Although accruing 2.5 million seems like spending an eternity in the sky, it’s actually not that crazy, according to Karen Zachary, the managing director of Delta’s SkyMiles program. She told Bloomberg that the airline has thousands of members with 1 million or more miles earned.
This whole scheme comes from Delta Private Jets, a subsidiary the airline purchased in 1999 when it acquired regional airline Comair. So if you’re one of these people constantly in transit on a Delta aircraft, you might want to cash in some of those miles for a supremely lavish experience.
Otherwise, you can rent a private jet from the airline with a non-refundable deposit starting at $100,000. Or you can fly coach and pretend this whole thing is just a fantasy meant for the V.I.P.s of the world.
