Delta Just Launched a SkyMiles Fare Sale to More Than 150 Destinations

Fall might be in the air—with all the Pumpkin Spice Latte and apple pie smells that come along with it—but you know what else is in season? Flight deals. Airlines are cueing up cheap fares so you can escape amid dipping temps. Delta is just the latest carrier to do so.

Through September 27, you can snag cheap seats on travel through early next year. Destinations include international hotspots like Athens, Barcelona, Copenhagen, and Venice, as well as domestic favorites too.

The booking window is open through next Tuesday with available travel dates between the end of September and end of December. Blackout dates include October 10, November 11, November 17 through November 29, and December 15, 2022 through January 8, 2023. There is a seven-day stay minimum to keep in mind too.

Here's the catch though: you have to use your SkyMiles to snag the fares. You can book a flight for as little as 4,500 points while larger international trips will run you upwards of 80,000 points.

Haven't signed up for the rewards program at all? Get on it. Maybe by the next SkyMiles sale you'll have enough saved up.