Delta Air Lines Is Testing the Same Inflight Wi-Fi Used on Elon Musk's SpaceX

If you're anything like me, you have enough unbridled faith in plane Wi-Fi to travel even during work hours, even though it has—maybe even more times than not—failed us. But now, Delta is looking to improve its inflight internet connection by using the same technology as Elon Musk's SpaceX.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the airline is testing the rocket's broadband unit Starlink. Delta CEO Ed Bastian confirmed the news, telling the outlet that the company is currently conducting exploratory tests but refrained from sharing further details.

Elon Musk himself said last year that Starlink was currently in the process of being certified for use on Boeing 737 and A320 aircrafts "as those serve [the] most number of people."

Starlink users "can expect to see download speeds between 100 Mb/s and 200 Mb/s and latency as low as 20ms inn most locations," the company reports. There are already more than 2,000 satellites that have been deployed into space as well.

According to WSJ, the Federal Communications Commission has already approved SpaceX to test Starlink. The Federal Aviation Administration will still have to certify satellite-internet equipment, however, before it's allowed use on commercial planes.

Delta currently offers free messaging, including iMessage, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp, but other internet services do incur a fee. Earlier this spring, Delta announced plans to upgrade its inflight Wi-Fi with the intention of offering a "faster and more reliable" service by the end of 2022 that would function "more like what you can find at home."