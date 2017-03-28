Delta Threw Shade at United for the Leggings Controversy

Delta saw a competitor suffering a little turbulence and used Twitter to take a shot. Monday the airline issued what might have otherwise seemed like a casual tweet about in-air attire, but it was a serious subtweet aimed at United.

Last week, United was at the center of controversy when a Minneapolis gate agent reportedly forbid three young women, including a 10-year-old girl, from boarding a plane because they were wearing leggings. The gate agent determined the women weren't "properly clothed." United tried to defend the decision, saying the girls were a part of a "company benefit travel" program with stricter attire requirements because they were employees or guests of employees.