Denmark Lifts Mask Mandates & Other COVID Safety Measures

Denmark officials announced on Tuesday that they are removing most of the nation's COVID protocols. The country reported an average of 51,579 new infections each day in January, according to Reuters. But according to officials, the high number of cases hasn't equated to a higher number of people hospitalized.

That along with the nation's high vaccination rates (more than 80% of people ages five and up have received two doses of the vaccine) has led to the ease in restrictions. Now, masks will no longer be required on public transit and in shops, and digital vaccination passes will no longer be required to enter indoor dining establishments and nightclubs. Curfews at bars and restaurants have also been lifted.

The change in policy in Denmark comes as other European nations go with the opposite approach. Due to the spread of the Omicron variant and a spike in case numbers, some countries have implemented booster shot requirements or have strengthened health pass requirements.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a radio interview that there is no guarantee that these changes are permanent. "I dare not say that it is a final goodbye to restrictions," Frederiksen said. "We do not know what will happen in the fall, whether there will be a new variant."

Denmark's shifting health requirements may signal that specific requirements will ease as booster shots become more widely administered.