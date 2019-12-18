Local Denny's Trashed by Mosh Pit During Punk Band Performance

Moshing at concerts: fun, sweaty, high-energy. Moshing at Denny's: destructive, pancake-filled, not advisable.
A Denny's restaurant in Santa Ana, California was damaged when a Long Beach band called Wacko organized a concert at the 24-hour diner. Videos on social media showed fans moshing and shoving one another while the band members head-banged and otherwise rocked out in the restaurant's dining room. Tables were flipped, strung up lamps swung wildly, and there was even crowd surfing in the crowded restaurant.
This Hot Cheetos Cookie Is a Sweet Kick of Heat
The show was allegedly planned in advance, but Denny's released a statement to Eater saying that "Denny’s is a family friendly restaurant and while we do have banquet space available at some restaurants, we do not allow events that can disrupt the dining experience of our guests."
Damages are reportedly upwards of $1,000, and organizers of the event are attempting to raise money to fix the damage.
Though the concert doesn't necessarily read like a grand slam for the Denny's employees and clueless customers in attendance, it does seem like Wacko achieved a once-in-a-lifetime experience and venue.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.