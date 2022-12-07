Denny's Is Giving Us 12 Straight Days of Free Breakfast This Month

In an effort to avoid the catastrophic cliché "breakfast is the most important meal of the day" tripe, I'll just say this: if you like pancakes, bacon, sausage, and eggs—and, even more than that, like freebies—you can get just that for 12-straight days at Denny's this month.

The diner chain wants you to ring in the holiday season with a meal on them. Denny's rewards members can snag a free Grand Slam breakfast every day through Friday, December 16. Plus, you'll get a few more perks this month too—like free pancake stacks, free soft drinks, and even free delivery.

"The holidays are all about giving. To show our appreciation for our fans the Denny’s way, not only are we giving 120,000 Denny’s Rewards Members the chance to redeem a Grand Slam on us, but we are spreading extra delicious holiday cheer with unexpected perks, freebies and deals," Denny's President John Dillon said in a press release. "During a year that has had more than its fair share of ups and downs, it’s important that we are giving back to our guests the best way we know how, while furthering our commitment to remain America’s value destination."

Denny's signature breakfast includes two fluffy buttermilk pancakes, two bacon strips, two sausage links, and two eggs. The Grand Slams deal will be dropped at random in rewards members' apps, and each coupon will be available for 24 hours.