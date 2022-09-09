Denny's Has a New All-Day Value Menu with 10 Options Starting at $5.99

Denny's wants to help ease the burden on our wallets this fall by launching a new value menu with meals starting at just $5.99. All Day Diner Deals will offer 10 meal options you can enjoy day or night. The most expensive option on the menu is $10.59, meaning you can walk away from a dinner for two without needing more than $20.

"The time for value is now as more and more Americans across the country experience difficult moments and seek the ultimate bang for their buck," said Denny's President John Dillon in a press release. "Delighting guests with delicious meals and impeccable service is a hallmark of the Denny's brand, and with the launch of All Day Diner Deals, we're pleased to go all in on this next phase of delivering everyday value to our guests."

Here are the 10 meals available on the new value menu and how much they will cost you.

The Everyday Value Slam features eggs and two bacon strips or sausage links, included with guests' choice of two buttermilk pancakes, one slice of French toast, or a biscuit and gravy. $5.99

The Scrambled Eggs & Cheddar Breakfast includes scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese, plus bacon strips, sausage links, and buttermilk pancakes. $6.99

The Two-Egg Moons Over My Hammy Omelette features a two-egg omelet with ham, Swiss and American cheese. It's served with hash browns and a choice of bread. $7.59

The Fried Cheese Melt Sandwich includes five fried mozzarella sticks and melted American cheese grilled between two slices of artisan bread. It's served with wavy-cut fries and a side of tomato sauce. $6.99

The Half Super Bird Sandwich features sliced deli turkey with Swiss cheese, bacon, and tomato on grilled artisan bread. It's served with wavy-cut fries or a cup of soup. $6.99

The BLT Sandwich includes bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on grilled artisan bread and is served with wavy-cut fries. $7.99

The Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich features fried chicken breast with white cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Ranch dressing on grilled artisan bread. It's served with wavy-cut fries. $8.99

The Cheeseburger comes with a 4-ounce 100% beef patty topped with American cheese and includes lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles on a split-top Brioche bun. It's served with wavy-cut fries. $7.59

The Plate Lickin' Chicken Fried Chicken Dinner comes with a golden-fried boneless chicken breast smothered in country gravy and served with two sides and dinner bread. $8.99

The Country Fried Steak Dinner comes with chopped beef steak smothered in country gravy and served with two sides and dinner bread. $8.99



These deals will be available at participating Denny's restaurants nationwide.