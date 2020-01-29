Denny's Is Giving Out Beyond Burgers to Show You How Good They Are

You can find Beyond Burgers everywhere these days -- at gas station convenience stores, Carl's Jr., Costco, and even America's favorite diner, Denny's. If you haven't tried the phenomenon that is the plant-based burger patty, then the ubiquitous breakfast chain has a deal for you.
To celebrate its new partnership with Beyond Meat, Denny's is handing out free Beyond burgers with the purchase of a drink at all Denny's locations nationwide, a spokesperson told Thrillist. The free burger is made with the entirely plant-based patty, tomatoes, raw red onions, lettuce, pickles, a slice of American cheese, and something called "All-American sauce" that vaguely looks like Thousand Island. All of this is sandwiched between a multigrain bun.
"We could not be more excited to announce this game-changing partnership with Beyond Meat," John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny's, said in a recent statement. "As a company we strive to evolve with the tastes and demands of our customers and we knew finding a plant-based option that met our incredibly high-quality standards and taste expectations was critical in staying at the top of our game."
This deal begins and ends of January 30, from 11am to 11pm, so you have 12 hours to score an almost free meal by buying the Coke or hot chocolate you wanted anyway.
This Restaurant Offers 50+ Garlic-Infused Dishes
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.