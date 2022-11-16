This $5.99 Denny's Shirt Will Get You a Year-Long Breakfast Subscription

Denny's is launching a very special t-shirt for Black Friday that is technically valued at $2,186. That steep price isn't because it is a collaboration with a high-end designer—no, it is because that single article of clothing will double as a year-long breakfast subscription. The most amazing thing? Both will only cost you a single payment of $5.99.

The Everyday Value Tee will get you an Everyday Value Slam free every single day for one year. This incredible opportunity is made possible by the unique QR code that is sewn directly into the T-shirt. It’s a wearable coupon. The Everyday Slam comes with two eggs, two strips of bacon or sausage, and your choice of two buttermilk pancakes, a slice of French toast, or a biscuit and gravy.

"This year has been particularly tough on Americans' wallets," Denny's President John Dillon said in a statement shared with Thrillist. "At Denny's, we're always looking for new ways to provide value for our diners while delighting them with delicious food, so creating an innovative, first-of-its-kind wearable offer to unveil on Black Friday was a natural decision for us."

If this feels too good to be true, it's time to reveal the catch: Denny's is only releasing 150 shirts across the country. They will be made available starting at 12 am ET on November 24 at DinerDrip.com. So in order to make sure you are able to snag this deal, make sure to set a timer and be ready to buy right at midnight.

The QR code in each shirt will be valid until December 31, 2023 at Denny's locations in all 50 states, and will only be valid for Dine-in orders.