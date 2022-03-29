Denny’s New Endless Breakfast Gets You Pancakes, Eggs, and Potatoes

Denny's wants to help Americans fight the sting of inflation with the ultimate breakfast meal deal. For just $6.99 per person, diners can get an endless supply of buttermilk pancakes, cheesy scrambled eggs, and hash browns.

"As Americans are being impacted by a unique mix of current events, and gas, rent and costs for supermarket staples, like eggs, milk and cheese continue to increase, Denny's is proud to bring our guests Endless Breakfast at a time when we know each dollar matters," said Denny's Chief Brand Officer John Dillon in a press release. "Quality food at great value has always been at the core of what we do and with our investments in high-quality menu items, dining at Denny's has never been better."

Not only can you get as many pancakes, eggs, and hash browns as you want, but for $0.99 more, you can add bacon or sausage to your meal. The promotion will be available through June 21 at participating Denny's locations nationwide. Just a warning that the Endless Breakfast will cost a little more in some places, at $8.99. It's still a great deal, but you may want to check your local Denny's before heading out.