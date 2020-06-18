You Can Send Dad a Free Bouquet of Bacon With an Order From Denny's

It's hard to shop for Father's Day. They might not expect much, just something that says you care and you tried. Still, it's kind of embarrassing when you realize you've gifted them some stereotypical, boring gift. That's true even if you think he needs a grilling set or golf balls or neckties or a coffee mug or some painfully punny novelty t-shirt.

Denny's -- yes, of all places, Denny's -- has a unique way for you to celebrate Father's Day. No, you're not going to blow him away with your creativity or with the extreme care you put into their gift. However, he's definitely not expecting to receive a bouquet of bacon at his doorstep on Sunday.

Denny's will let you tag a free bouquet of 12 bacon slices onto your Father's Day order when you order through Postmates. (You can't do the BOGO Grand Slam deal through Postmates, unfortunately.) Place an order for at least $25 through the third-party delivery service, and you'll get to drop that heart-stopping pile of crunchy meat onto the meal. Simply add the code "BACONBOUQUET" to make it happen any time from June 19 through Father's Day on June 21. Few gifts are capable of so sincerely saying both "I love you," and "I don't know, at least it's not golf balls."