Free Denny's Deliveries to All, and to All a Good Social Distancing

Once upon a time, a local Denny's was trashed by a mosh pit during a punk band performance, but the days of crowdsurfing over floored condiments and flipped tables are no longer (for now), as more and more customers are requiring at-home delivery in this time of social distancing. Thankfully, Denny's is full onboard with this and has announced that it's temporarily waiving delivery fees.
The American table service diner/punk ally announced on Tuesday that in an effort to cater to our need for hash browns while adhering to city and state regulations, many of its locations are closing or reducing the number of guests allowed in dining rooms. The chain coupled this information with a promise of free delivery until April 12, so long as you order through dennys.com (you can check out the hours of operation there, too).
Yes, this means you probably won't be eating those six bags of spinach you panic-bought as if you ever ate spinach before. But it also means you will be supporting an establishment that might one day host your punk band. Or your wedding.
Don't forget to tip your delivery person well.
Please Don’t Hang Up: The Best Things to See, Eat, and Do in Portland, ME
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.