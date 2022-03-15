You Can Get Free Denny's Delivery When You Order During March Madness This Year

With March Madness underway, you're going to need a little comfort food to help settle your nerves through the tournament. Pancakes are a cure-all, and now you won't even have to pay for delivery on that fat buttermilk stack.

In honor of the annual NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament, Denny's is queuing up free delivery between March 17 and March 20, 2022. You've got options, too. Breakfast fanatics can go with the Denny's iconic Grand Slam—which gets you two buttermilk pancakes, two beef bacon strips, two sausage links, and two eggs—or the limited-edition Social Stars Influenced Menu.

Check out details of the Social Stars Influenced Menu below:

Get That Cookie Dough Pancakes: features Denny's fluffy buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips and cream cheese icing. Eggs prepared your way, hash browns, and your choice of bacon or sausage are served on the side.

features Denny's fluffy buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips and cream cheese icing. Eggs prepared your way, hash browns, and your choice of bacon or sausage are served on the side. Jala-Bac Burger: 100% hand-pressed beef burger with aged white cheddar cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a brioche bun with blistered jalapeños and wavy cut fries.

100% hand-pressed beef burger with aged white cheddar cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a brioche bun with blistered jalapeños and wavy cut fries. Clearly Very Fruity Pancakes: blueberry-flavored sauce drizzled on buttermilk blueberry pancakes and topped with fresh strawberries and sweet bananas. You'll get eggs prepared your way, hash browns, and either bacon or sausage on the side.

Order anything via the Denny's iOS and Androids apps or directly through the brand's website without a delivery fee while you hope your bracket doesn't get busted.