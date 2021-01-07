Denny’s Is Celebrating 2021 With Free Pancakes
An order minimum gets you free delivery, too.
An ancient television show once posited the question, how late is too late to wish someone a Happy New Year? As long as it comes with a couple of free pancakes, we’re happy to hear it well into January.
In honor of a year that switched digits with as much ceremony as the clock radio in Groundhog Day, Denny’s is flipping free orders of two-stack pancakes now through January 18. To qualify, place an order of $5 or more via the Denny’s site or app, make sure to funnel those savings back into the tip, and enjoy. You don’t even need a code, hashtag, or funny TikTok dance to claim the offer.
As one might expect, Denny’s isn’t the only game in town starting 2021 with sweet deals and new offerings. Dunkin’ has a festive novelty donut through January 26, Pizza Hut is pulling a very brief stuffed-crust stunt, and Dutch Bros Coffee has added three new drinks to its permanent menu.
Want More Free Food?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.