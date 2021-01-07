Denny’s Is Celebrating 2021 With Free Pancakes

An ancient television show once posited the question, how late is too late to wish someone a Happy New Year? As long as it comes with a couple of free pancakes, we’re happy to hear it well into January.

In honor of a year that switched digits with as much ceremony as the clock radio in Groundhog Day, Denny’s is flipping free orders of two-stack pancakes now through January 18. To qualify, place an order of $5 or more via the Denny’s site or app, make sure to funnel those savings back into the tip, and enjoy. You don’t even need a code, hashtag, or funny TikTok dance to claim the offer.

As one might expect, Denny’s isn’t the only game in town starting 2021 with sweet deals and new offerings. Dunkin’ has a festive novelty donut through January 26, Pizza Hut is pulling a very brief stuffed-crust stunt, and Dutch Bros Coffee has added three new drinks to its permanent menu.