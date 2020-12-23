Denny's Is Slinging Free Pancakes on Christmas Eve

For those who celebrate, Christmas and Christmas Eve is a time of celebration. But you're lying to yourself if you think it's not also a time of stress, as well. There's plenty to stress about annually, and a year where we're celebrating at a safe distance—a pixelated Zoom family "meeting," maybe—might only increase the stress of the holidays and 2020. (Though, maybe being free of seasonal obligations lessens your stresses.)

There's not a whole lot that can instantly eradicate that kind of stress, but starting the morning with pancakes on the house can't hurt. That's not clever wordplay about how Walter White would angrily serve pancakes. Denny's is offering a free two-pancake stack with any order on Christmas Eve.

All you have to do is drop in the code "SANTA" when placing any order through Dennys.com to add a couple of free buttermilk pancakes into the mix. Denny's has a whole spiel about how Santa wants pancakes instead of cookies this year. The free pancakes are supposed to be for Santa, but you don't have to play games. Those pancakes are for you. Don't let your roommates or family members know about them. Those are your pancakes.