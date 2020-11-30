Denny's Is Giving Out Free Pancakes Until December 6

Denny's is adding some flavor to 2020's slew of Cyber Monday deals with a week-long free pancakes special.

From now through Sunday, December 6, Denny's customers can get a free two-stack of buttermilk pancakes with any order of $10 or more placed online or in the Denny's mobile app. To redeem the offer, enter the promo code "PANCAKES" at checkout.

The American diner chain will also be offering free delivery for three full weeks. Between now and Sunday, December 20, Denny's delivery fees will be waived on all orders placed online on in the app. Your order doesn't need to reach a minimum price to qualify and you don't need to enter a promo code—it's all automatic.

You better start working up an appetite.

