Denny's Has Buy 1, Get 1 Free Grand Slams All This Month

Denny's is more than just a hangover hub -- it's a nationwide community center. For example, back in the glory days of February 2020, it was hosting weddings in Las Vegas. Now, Denny's is celebrating another one of our major life milestones, with a buy one, get one (BOGO) "Grad Slam" deal for high school grads.

Last year cool dad Denny's let one teen throw a punk show in its dining room, and this year it's giving a free breakfast to all the rest of its ambitious high school seniors. If you buy one Grad Slam signature combo breakfast, you get another one for free, from now until the end of June.

The BOGO Grad Slam is just a wordplay on the popular Grand Slam breakfast, which includes two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs (prepared however you want 'em), two bacon strips, and two sausage links. Fun fact: the "Grand Slam" was first introduced at an Atlanta Denny's in 1977, after baseball player Hank Aaron beat Babe Ruth's home run record at the Atlanta-Fulton Country Stadium in 1974.

You'll need to order the breakfast online or through the app to get the deal. Once you're on the platform, select the two breakfasts and enter the code "GRADSLAM" at checkout. Then give the screen hug. Denny's loves you and is proud of you.