Denny’s Mobile Diner Offers Hurricane Ida Disaster Relief, Serves 1,000 Pancakes a Day
The 53-foot-long mobile diner arrived in La Place, Louisiana to serve up pancakes.
Hurricane Ida rocked much of New Orleans and Louisiana, leaving 46,200 without power and over 111,600 needing disaster relief. And while a plate of pancakes won't solve the state's crisis, it will bring comfort to a struggling community, which makes Denny's efforts to provide some assistance very heartwarming.
The breakfast giant brought its 53-foot-long mobile diner on wheels to La Place, Louisiana where its been serving up 1,000 pancakes daily. This isn't a new initiative for the chain. The Mobile Diner has provided 50,000 pancake breakfasts to disaster-stricken cities since 2017, including after Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.
"At Denny's, we love to feed people—mind, bodies and souls," Chief Brand Officer John Dillon said in a statement to Nation's Restaurant News. "We see the devastation in local communities impacted by Hurricane Ida and the mobile relief diner allows us to do what we do best by going out into local communities to offer a hot and comforting meal during a time when they could really use it the most."
The functional diner vehicle was built to mirror a "scaled down" version of the actual Denny's kitchen, complete with grills, ovens, a freezer, and commercial-sized coffee maker, Food & Wine reports.
"The initial concept of the Mobile Relief Diner was created to serve as a quick, but temporary solution that we could get on the road in a timely manner," Dillon previously said in a press release. "Over the course of two weeks, we were able to serve over 14,000 meals and seeing the impact that we had in those communities made us realize that the Mobile Relief Diner is the perfect embodiment of our brand. After retiring our truck last fall, we immediately began planning on how to make a better—and permanent—version of the Mobile Relief Diner to help as many people as we can."