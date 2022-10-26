Denny's Is Adding 3 New Options to Its Menu

Starting on October 26, Denny's is adding three new items to its menu, created in partnership with TikTokers for its Social Stars Influenced Menu. The menu items include pancakes, steak, and a milkshake. The new items can be ordered online, in-store, and through the Denny's app.

First, there's the Banana Salted Caramel Pancakes, created with Cy Nguyen (@cylovesfrogs) and Achieng Agutu (@noordinarynoire). The dish features two fluffy buttermilk pancakes with layers of shortbread cookie pieces and topped with vanilla cream, fresh bananas, shortbread crumbles, and then finished off with a salted caramel drizzle.