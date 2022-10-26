Denny's Is Adding 3 New Options to Its Menu
The dishes are part of its new Social Stars Influenced Menu and were developed in collaboration with popular TikTok creators.
Starting on October 26, Denny's is adding three new items to its menu, created in partnership with TikTokers for its Social Stars Influenced Menu. The menu items include pancakes, steak, and a milkshake. The new items can be ordered online, in-store, and through the Denny's app.
First, there's the Banana Salted Caramel Pancakes, created with Cy Nguyen (@cylovesfrogs) and Achieng Agutu (@noordinarynoire). The dish features two fluffy buttermilk pancakes with layers of shortbread cookie pieces and topped with vanilla cream, fresh bananas, shortbread crumbles, and then finished off with a salted caramel drizzle.
The Straight Up Bourbon Steak, developed with Eric Sedeño (@ricotaquito) and Tway Nguyen (@twaydabae), is an 8-ounce USDA choice cut of sirloin steak topped with Bourbon sauce, caramelized onions, chopped bacon, and sauteed mushrooms.
Finally, there's the Yes, We Pecan! Salted Caramel Milkshake Developed with Ahmad Alzahabi (@thegoldenbalance) and Yasmine Sahid (@ladyyasmina1). It is a blend of ice cream, salted caramel, and glazed pecans.
Head to Dennys.com to check out the new menu items and find your nearest location.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.