Denny's Debuts New Menu Items Just for Fall

Dessert innovations are one of the greatest gifts in this life. Whether that's a new pie, a new way to make cinnamon rolls, or even Nutella-filled baklava, any development on how to put sweet food into our mouths is welcomed.

And Denny's, a pioneer of breakfast foods, has expanded the realm of its inventions. To start, there are the Double Chocolate Pancake Puppies. These loaded pancakes contain real Ghirardelli chocolate chips and cocoa and are coated in powdered sugar and served with cream cheese icing for dipping. This is definitely more of a dessert than breakfast in my book, but it is at Denny's, so you can get them all day long.