Denny's Debuts New Menu Items Just for Fall
Hurry to try the Pecan Panookie and Double Chocolate Pancake Puppies.
Dessert innovations are one of the greatest gifts in this life. Whether that's a new pie, a new way to make cinnamon rolls, or even Nutella-filled baklava, any development on how to put sweet food into our mouths is welcomed.
And Denny's, a pioneer of breakfast foods, has expanded the realm of its inventions. To start, there are the Double Chocolate Pancake Puppies. These loaded pancakes contain real Ghirardelli chocolate chips and cocoa and are coated in powdered sugar and served with cream cheese icing for dipping. This is definitely more of a dessert than breakfast in my book, but it is at Denny's, so you can get them all day long.
Up next is the Pecan Panookie, which is a chocolate chip cookie-pancake hybrid filled with molten chocolate and topped with vanilla ice cream, pecan pie sauce, and glazed pecans.
Not into the sweet stuff? I can't relate, but Denny's has some options for you, too. Its Pumpkin Pecan Pancake Breakfast is back on the menu and includes pumpkin pancakes, covered in pecan pie sauce, balancing the sweet with the savory by including fresh eggs, crispy hash browns, and bacon strips or sausage links.
As seasonal releases, these items won't be around for long. So, if you are hoping to up your sugar intake or enjoy a delicious breakfast, hurry to a nearby Denny's. The menu items are only available at participating restaurants, so I would call ahead if that's all you want from the diner.