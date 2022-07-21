You Can Get a Massive Meal Deal at Denny's Right Now for Just $6.99

Noodles & Company just announced a super cheap value menu with seven different entrees for $7, but since breakfast is the most important meal of the day, Denny's is queuing up a budget-friendly deal of its own.

The fast-casual diner chain is bringing back its $6.99 Super Slam, which gets you two buttermilk pancakes, two sausage links, two bacon strips, two eggs, and hash browns.

While the Super Slam is available at Denny's locations nationwide, the price might vary a bit based on your market. The suggested price is $6.99, but according to Chew Boom, some areas have hit closer to $8.99.

It's been a minute since the Super Slam was actually on menus. The outlet reports that it last appeared on a national scale back in January as part of a partnership with the National Collegiate Athletic Association Women's Basketball Champion, Fran Belibi.

Denny's has been doing the most to keep our spending low in the wake of nationwide inflation. The brand rolled out a $6.99 endless breakfast promotion in March to combat skyrocketing prices. And while the Super Slam isn't quite endless, I think the pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs, and hash browns will suffice for a complete meal.