Denny's Just Brought Back Its Huge Value Menu with $2, $4, $6, & $8 Meals

The great savory or sweet breakfast debate has vexed brunch goers since the beginning of time. Do you opt for the omelet? Cave to the pancake craving? Or drop an entire paycheck on both and blame your own indecision?

Denny's is here to help with that dilemma -- by making the latter option much more affordable. The fast casual breakfast chain is bringing back its value meal with $2, $4, $6, and $8 entrées. Get the biscuit, gravy, and egg breakfast with a chocolate hazelnut crepe. You won't even break $5.

"Now more than ever, we are pleased to bring back the $2 $4 $6 $8 menu on its 10th anniversary including bringing back some of the original guest favorites and all day values," chief brand officer and executive vice president John Dillon said in a statement Monday. "As we welcome guests back into our establishments and continue to service via Denny's on Demand, we're looking forward to delivering a great experience at an everyday affordable price, no matter what time of day or night."

The menu includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner picks. Here's the full lineup:

Biscuit, gravy & egg breakfast for $2: an open-faced biscuit with sausage gravy and an egg.

Chocolate hazelnut crêpe for $2: crêpe with vanilla cream and a chocolate hazelnut spread.

Add a french toast slice or stack of pancakes to any meal for $2.

Mozz & tots for $4: four mozzarella sticks and six bacon cheddar tots with a side of tomato sauce.

Everyday value slam for $4: buttermilk pancakes, eggs, and bacon or sausage links.

Classic burger for $6: beef patty with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and pickles on a brioche bun and served with a side of wavy-cut french fries.

Chorizo burrito for $6: chorizo sausage, scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese, and pico de gallo stuffed in a grilled flour tortilla and served with a side of hash browns and salsa.

Cowboy chopped steak for $8: 100% beef chopped steak with Swiss cheese, fire-roasted bell peppers, onions, and BBQ sauce with a choice of two sides.

Grand slam slugger for $8: buttermilk pancakes, eggs, bacon strips, and sausage links served with coffee, juice, and a side of hash browns or choice of bread.

In addition, the breakfast GOAT is gifting high school grads a buy one, get one deal to celebrate. To snag the promo, just order your breakfast online or through the app and enter code "GRADSLAM" at checkout. Maybe toss up your cap or get pomp and circumstance bumping on the speakers while you're at it.