You Can Get Married for Free at Denny's This Valentine's Day

Your wedding day is supposed to be the best day of your life, but how can that be when it basically requires a small mortgage to make it happen? Unless you wanna wind up broke and eating overpriced chicken breasts at your reception, we have the answer: Denny's is debuting a pop-up chapel for couples to get married for free on Valentine's Day.
Why not save all that venue money on a honeymoon and eat something you actually want to eat (pancakes = romance). Between noon and 6pm on February 14, 2020, the diner-style chain is opening a wedding chapel in Las Vegas, complete with an onsite officiant and live DJ. The reception also includes complimentary "Wedding Pancake Puppies" and a champagne toast.
And because it wouldn't be a wedding without your cousins drinking too much and telling unfiltered stories about your childhood, Denny's is offering a cash bar with $2, $4, $6, and $8 drink specials.
If you miss out on the Valentine's promo, but still can't picture marrying the love of your life without the other love of your life (bacon), fear not. Denny's actually offers a year-round wedding package that's still way cheaper than your local reception hall. For $200, you'll get the chapel space, a photobooth, silk presentation bouquet and boutonniere (in red, white, pink, or yellow), that Wedding Pancake Puppies Cake, champagne toast, wedding T-shirts, and two Original Grand Slams good for your next visit. Maybe save 'em for an anniversary?
There's no registration needed for the February 14 pop-up. Just show up, get hitched, and chow down on some hash browns.
