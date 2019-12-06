Dentist Busted for Pulling a Patient's Tooth While Riding a Hoverboard

While work boredom strikes us all, most of us are under the blissful illusion that doctors don't get bored on the clock, that they're so enthralled by our failing body parts that they feel no urge to, say, ride around on a hoverboard while performing oral surgery.
Well, think again, my reasonable readership, and maybe opt for local anesthesia for your next tooth extraction.
For years after Veronica Wilhelm first had her tooth extracted by a hoverboarding Dr. Seth Lookhart, she didn't know about the incident. The footage was taken in 2016 in Anchorage, Alaska. The procedure had gone as planned, which is probably why Lookhart threw his hands in the air and zoomed out of the room. Everybody was proud of him, until April of 2017, when a lawsuit was filed against him.
Wilhelm found out about the footage when investigators contacted her to confirm she was the patient being filmed. In the video, Lookhart stood on a hoverboard the whole time he was extracting her tooth. He promptly sent this video to others and, according to CNN, mentioned in at least one text that this technique was a "new standard of care."
Lookhart's trial began November 12. Lookhart also faces charges for medical assistance fraud, scheme to defraud, and theft. His dentistry license was suspended in June 2017.
During the November trial, Wilhelm testified that Lookhart did not ask permission to do a TikTok-worthy stunt during her tooth extraction, according to CNN affiliate KTUU.
"I would've said, 'Hell no!' No, that's unprofessional. It's crazy," she said. And to Lookhart, she said, "I don't have anything bad to say about you taking out my tooth, I appreciate that, but I just think that what you did was outrageous, narcissistic, you know, and crazy."
And much like a mother doing damage control for her reckless toddler, Lookhart's attorney Paul Stockler tried his best to apologize on the defendant's behalf.
"I want you to know that as his lawyer, I apologize for what he did on that hoverboard," Stockler said. "It's unacceptable and you can be assured that when I agreed to represent him, I got in his face and told him what I thought about him for doing this."
No report on whether or not Dr. Seth Lookhart's lawyer gave him a long timeout. The trial is scheduled to conclude on Friday.
