Denver Airport Is Trolling Travelers With a Ridiculous Prank

As far as being a magnet for conspiracy theories, the Denver Airport ranks up there with Area 51 and chemtrails. The airport is awash in strange theories. It can't do anything without someone drawing a line between the airport and the Freemasons. There's demonic horse outside, the shape of the runways, and rumors that lizard people live underneath the airport, to name just a couple of its catalysts. (The lizard people speculation would have made for an outstanding final season of People of Earth.)
"I think they used to be annoyed by it, but in recent years we've just embraced it," airport media-relations chief Heath Montgomery previously told Thrillist. The airport has embraced its unique place, even using conspiracy theory ads inside the airport in summer 2018. That embrace has continued with a very elaborate prank involving a gargoyle.
A video uploaded on February 28 shows an animatronic gargoyle speaking to travelers as they move through the airport. It talks about the conspiracies and the funny hats people are wearing, surprising many passersby, including some of the airport's staff.
"We believe interactions at DEN should not only be helpful, but fun too. That’s the art of airporting," the airport wrote in the video's description. Its "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em" strategy is great for a couple of reasons. There were definitely some freaked out people who put down an edible before heading to the airport. (There had to be, right?) And if we learned anything about conspiracy theorists from The X-Files, it's that they'll never give up.
h/t Mashable
