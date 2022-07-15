The Department of Transportation Launched the First Bill of Rights for Disabled Air Travelers

The US Department of Transportation has outlined 10 fundamental rights for travelers with disabilities in its latest bill, which went into effect on Friday.

The Airline Passengers with Disabilities Bill of Rights applies to anyone with "physical or mental impairment that permanently or temporarily impacts a major life activity such as walking, hearing, or breathing," the DOT said in a statement.

The document was developed with input from representatives of passengers with disabilities, national disability organizations, airlines, airport operators, wheelchair manufacturers, and a national veterans organization representing disabled veterans, Travel + Leisure reports. "Today's announcements are the latest steps toward ensuring an air travel system that works for everyone," US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in the statement. "Whether you're a parent expecting to sit together with your young children on a flight, a traveler with a disability navigating air travel, or a consumer traveling by air for the first time in a while, you deserve safe,accessible, affordable, and reliable airline service."

The bill of rights includes the following: the right to be treated with dignity and respect, the right to receive information about services and aircraft capabilities and limitations, the right to receive information in an accessible format, the right to accessible airport facilities, the right to assistance at airports, the right to assistance on the aircraft, the right to travel with an assistive device or service dog, the right to receive seating accommodations, the right to accessible aircraft features, and the right to resolution of a disability-related issue.

While the new document does not explicitly expand the rights of air travelers with disabilities, it does bring together existing relevant laws in an effort to make them easier to access. This is especially relevant at a time when air traveler complaints have risen more than 300% over pre-pandemic levels. Travelers with disabilities—particularly those who use wheelchairs—often have great difficulty flying. Disability advocate Karin Willison of the travel blog FreeWheelin’ Travel recently spoke on the topic on an episode of the Thrillist Explorers podcast.