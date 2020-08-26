This Company Is Hiring a Dog Parent to Test Its Pet-Friendly Vacuum

I love my 80lb yellow lab as if he were my own flesh and blood, but let's be honest, that doesn't have to mean we love the trail of fur left behind by our four-legged friends. You can admit that and still be a gold-star pet parent.

And now, you can not only get paid for cleaning up after those little shedding machines, you can get the very gadget that'll do the trick best. Designer Appliances is on the hunt for an applicant to test its Miele Triflex HX1 Cat and Dog cordless vacuum (valued at a pricey $699) in honor of National Dog Day. The company's "new employee" will score the pet-friendly appliance and an extra $250. But you aren't just testing its ability to leave your floors sparkling. It's about easing Fido's anxiety, too.

"The idea behind this contest came after our staff discussed their dogs’ complicated relationship with vacuums. Some of the pups ran away every time the vacuum was pulled out, and others just couldn’t stop playing with it, causing a delay in the cleaning process," a rep for the company told Thrillist, noting that Designer Appliances created a lower frequency device to avoid the pet stress that loud, noisy vacuums can often cause.

Now to the task of applying. You'll need your pup for this part, naturally. The company is asking candidates to take a video -- spanning no more than a minute long -- with their current vacuum and pet's reaction. You'll then write a 250-word description on why you need it. Easy enough.

Submissions will remain open through September 2 at 5pm EST and the winner will be announced thereafter via email and social media on September 9.