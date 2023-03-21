Here's How New Yorkers Can Win a Free Vacation to Canada

The smaller and more cramped your NYC apartment is, the higher your chances to be flown out to Canada on an all-expenses-paid trip.

Tourism board Destination Canada just launched a sweepstakes to quench almost every New Yorker's thirst for larger, airier, and more livable spaces. To help spread the word and get New Yorkers involved, the board also tapped the shoulder of famous content creator Caleb Simpson, who definitely has a clear understanding of NYC apartments thanks to his viral apartment tours.

Maybe you love your NYC apartment, but research shows that you would probably love actual space more. According to a study led by Wakefield Research, 70% of residents in the Big Apple think that the only thing better than calling NYC home is, well, escaping it. Not only that! A good 60% of them also reported that they feel cramped in their home.

Now, a few lucky New Yorkers will have the chance to ditch their tiny apartment and literally upsize. The three selected winners will be gifted a custom curated experience in Canada worth $5,000, which will include transportation, accommodations, and even excursions.

Your NYC apartment's size matters—and you have to prove it. To be considered, New Yorkers must share their apartment's square footage as well as a short video of 15 seconds where they tour their tiny home. You have until April 3 to enter, and you can do so right here.