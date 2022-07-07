Here's How to Win a $20,000 'Dream Nature Sabbatical' in Canada

Canada is ready to let Americans in, at least to visit the country's stunning national parks. The Canada Refresh Program was launched to give away 4,000 year-long passes to Americans so that they can see over 80 destinations in Canada. The passes are valued at $113 each and will provide access to some of our Northern neighbor's 47 national parks and 171 national historic sites.

"I'm excited that so many Americans will get to experience the incredible natural environment of Canada," said Dr. Melissa Lem, MD, CCFP, FCFP, and Director of PaRx, an initiative of the BC Parks Foundation, said in a press release. "Research demonstrates the wide-ranging health benefits of increased nature contact, and I am proud to support the Canada ℞efresh program in bringing a healthy and restorative experience to so many people."

In addition to the Parks Canada Discovery Pass Giveaway, Destination Canada will give one American a "Dream Nature Sabbatical." Worth $20,000, this trip will offer the option to see Canada's national parks and experience the mental and wellness benefits that the parks can offer. The package will include $15,000 for airfare, accommodations, and some tour options, as well as $2,500 in gear and equipment and an additional $2,500 for any other travel costs.

You can enter to win one of the 4,000 passes and the Dream Nature Sabbatical at CanadaRefresh.com until July 31. To win one of the Parks Canada Discovery Passes, all you need to do is enter your name. If you are hoping to win the sabbatical, you'll need to explain why you need a reprieve in Canadian nature and how you'd spend that time.

You need to be 21 years old and a US resident to enter.