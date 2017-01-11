This Gingerbread House Puts All Others to Shame

The video above provides impressive side-by-side comparisons of rooms at the manor house and the rooms in the gingerbread house.

"Waddesdon has a long tradition of entertaining and celebrating the art of the table," write the bakers at Biscuiteers. "From the great 18th-century porcelain and silver dinner and dessert services to the wonderful banquets Baron Ferdinand de Rothschild laid on for his guests. We loved recreating the rich details of some of Waddesdon’s most beautiful rooms, including its paintings, furniture, and ceramics, each modeled and hand-iced in dazzling and meticulous detail."