The World’s Largest Penguin Center Just Reopened After 2 Years
Guests can see five different penguin species.
For the last two years, the world's largest penguin facility was closed, undergoing repairs and renovations related to water damage. But fear not penguin lovers, because it just reopened its doors.
The Polk Penguin Conservation Center at the Detroit Zoo in Detroit, Michigan is a 33,000 square foot facility that has a 326,000-gallon, 25-foot-deep aquatic space. The facility is designed to allow the penguins to live a lifestyle that mimics their natural habitat as close as possible.
In total, there are 75 penguins that live at the center. There are five different species: the Chinstrap Penguin, the Gentoo Penguin, the King Penguin, the Macaroni Penguin, and the Southern Rockhopper Penguin. If you’ve ever seen the movie Surf's Up, you'll definitely recognize a few of these fellas.
"Millions of visitors, from all over the world, have flocked to this conservation center since it opened in April 2016, and we are so thrilled to open the doors again this morning," said DZS Executive Director and CEO Dr. Hayley Murphy in a press release.
The center also has an immersive 360-degree, 4-D Endurance experience that will simulate the feeling of entering the arctic. If you’re looking to fulfill a lifelong dream of hanging with penguins, there is an opportunity to mingle with and hand-feed some of the birds.
If you live in the Michigan area or are trying to figure out what else you want to do while visiting Detroit, it's hard to think of a better addition to your itinerary than getting up close and personal with some flightless birds. The entrance to the penguin center is included with the purchase of a ticket for the Detroit Zoo, but does require timed entry reservations in advance.