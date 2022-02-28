The World’s Largest Penguin Center Just Reopened After 2 Years

For the last two years, the world's largest penguin facility was closed, undergoing repairs and renovations related to water damage. But fear not penguin lovers, because it just reopened its doors.

The Polk Penguin Conservation Center at the Detroit Zoo in Detroit, Michigan is a 33,000 square foot facility that has a 326,000-gallon, 25-foot-deep aquatic space. The facility is designed to allow the penguins to live a lifestyle that mimics their natural habitat as close as possible.

In total, there are 75 penguins that live at the center. There are five different species: the Chinstrap Penguin, the Gentoo Penguin, the King Penguin, the Macaroni Penguin, and the Southern Rockhopper Penguin. If you’ve ever seen the movie Surf's Up, you'll definitely recognize a few of these fellas.