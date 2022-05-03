This Brewery Will Give You Free IPAs for a Year If You Get a Tattoo

Tattoos are quite the commitment, given they're etched into your skin with a needle and remain there for the rest of your life unless you opt for an even more painful, expensive laser treatment later.

But if that doesn't scare you and you're a fan of free beer, Virginia-based brewery Devils Backbone is teaming up with tattoo TikTok sensation Jake Karamol to give you free IPAs for a year, Food & Wine reports.

If you haven't already connected the dots, allow me. Karamol has created three tattoo designs inspired by the brewer's Buck Tradition IPA series, and if you're brave enough to get one, Devils Backbone will reward you with free beer for the year. Or at least the first 100 people to do so—that are also 21 years old and older, of course.

"Craft beer is a fun act of rebellion," COO Hayes Humphreys said, according to the outlet. "Most OG craft breweries were started by guys that just didn't really fit into a 'normal' career path. IPAs have long been the liquid manifestation of their rebellious spirit because they taste so distinctly different from everything else in the history of beer."

While you should probably read through the official rules yourself, considering the permanence of this decision, I'll give you the cliff notes. Alabama, California, and Texas residents are not eligible for the sweepstakes. To snag the deal, which equals $480 (or about $9 per week) in beer, applicants have to "post to Instagram a photo of their tattoo, a photo of them receiving the tattoo, and the signature of the tattoo artist who gave it to them."